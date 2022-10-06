Breakout Oregon defender cracks top-10 in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The Oregon Ducks have had some positive momentum when it comes to first-round NFL draft picks over the past several years. From Justin Herbert, to Penei Sewell, to Kayvon Thibodeaux this last spring, Oregon is on a 3-year streak of having a player taken in the top 10. Going into the 2022 season, there was once again some buzz growing in Eugene that a top-10 pick was starting to make himself known on the defense; linebacker Noah Sewell, the younger brother of Penei.

That prediction hasn’t quite come to fruition, but Oregon still has a defender that is now being projected as a top-10 pick in 2023.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is making a name for himself early on.

According to Pro Football Focus writer Mike Renner, Gonzalez is one of the best players in the 2023 draft, and will be the first CB taken off of the board. So far this year, Gonzalez — who transferred to the Ducks this season from Colorado — has 15 tackles and 1 interception, giving up 15 catches on 25 targets for 143 total yards. Those stats are inflated a bit by games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington State Cougars, but in his three best games, Gonzalez has held his receiver to 6 catches on 14 targets for 34 yards.

It’s clear that Gonzalez is among the best cornerbacks in the Pac-12 and now it’s starting to be apparent that he’s in the conversation for the best in the nation. Where would that land him in the 2023 NFL draft? Take a look at Renner’s mock:

Houston Texans | QB C.J. Stroud — Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks | EDGE Will Anderson — Alabama

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) leaves the field after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets | DT Jalen Carter — Georgia

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) plays defense against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears | QB Bryce Young — Alabama

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders | QB Will Levis — Kentucky

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers | DT Bryan Bresee — Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) wams up before the game with Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Carolina Panthers | EDGE Myles Murphy — Clemson

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy(98) tackles Virginia half back Billy Kemp IV(4) during the third quarter of the game Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson Virginia Ncaa Football

Atlanta Falcons | OT Peter Skoronski — Northwestern

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Detroit Lions | QB Tanner McKee — Stanford

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots | CB Christian Gonzalez — Oregon

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

