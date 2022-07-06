Breakout Kings: 5 Cowboys set to make ‘The Jump’ in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys answered a horrible 2020 season with an NFC East title team in Mike McCarthy’s second year as head coach. It helps when the club’s most important player returns to lead the way, but quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t the only reason the Cowboys doubled their win total from the prior season and made the postseason for the first time since 2018.

There were contributions from second-year players who made the jump from their rookie seasons to becoming more impact players. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs had the biggest improvements and led the way for the sophomore draft class, but tackle Terence Steele, center Tyler Biadasz and Neville Gallimore were also strong contributors.

In the NFL, there’s a belief that players making their biggest improvements from Year 1 to Year 2, referred to as ‘the jump.’ With a full offseason and their learning curve from their rookie years behind them, it’s natural to get better after acclimating to the professional football.

Here are five candidates (and a bonus) for the Cowboys who are poised to make the leap in their second seasons (aside from linebacker Micah Parsons, who’s already a star):

Jabril Cox (LB)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth-round pick was on his way to earning a larger role during his rookie season until he tore his right ACL. Cox has the speed and athleticism to be effective in the run game, as well as excel in coverage. Along with safety Jayron Kearse, having two defenders who can hang with tight ends in the passing game is a huge bonus.

If Cox has recovered enough from his injury, and all indications are that he has, the Cowboys likely have starter at LB. With the Cowboys mentioning Cox playing the hybrid LB/safety role Keanu Neal played last season, the second-year player will be tough to take off the field. A younger, better version of Neal could make quite an impact.

Dallas thought very highly of Cox when they drafted him and the expectation is that he’ll be a productive player in Year 2.

Story continues

Cox came in ranked No. 25 on the latest Cowboys Player Power Rankings.

Osa Odighizuwa (DT)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Odighizuwa had a strong rookie year and if he can build off of it, the Cowboys might have themselves a Pro Bowl level defensive tackle. The third-round pick out of UCLA was thrust into a bigger role than originally planned with fellow DT Neville Gallimore missed most of the season with an elbow injury. With Gallimore out, Odighizuwa carved out a significant role on the defense and flashed his potential.

With two sacks, four tackles for a loss, and nine QB hits in the first eight weeks of the season, Odighizuwa was on his way to becoming one of the stars from the Cowboys’ rookie class.

I expect Osa Odighizuwa will have a big Year 2 after a pretty impressive rookie year, where he finished 2nd in total pressures & stops among rookie IDL. Extremely quick, mobile & has powerful hands. Further refinement will pay big dividends. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/QCGhC7x11m — John Owning (@JohnOwning) June 10, 2022

The grind of an NFL schedule slowed Odighizuwa down in the second half of the year, but it was still a solid start to his career in Dallas. If Odighizuwa makes the jump, the Cowboys could have themselves a starter and an impact player on the inside they have been missing since Jason Hatcher departed in 2013. Odighizuwa has that type of potential.

Odighizuwa came in ranked No. 14 on the latest Cowboys Player Power Rankings.

Matt Farniok (OL)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys drafted Farniok in the seventh-round out of Nebraska because of his versatility and leadership. Farniok played sparingly in his rookie year, but had some solid moments when called upon in relief.

In the middle of an offensive line shuffle, Farniok might be getting a chance at more playing time. This offseason the Cowboys have been utilizing Farniok’s ability to play guard and center, giving him snaps at both spots.

Cowboys are going to have Matt Farniok battle Tyler Biadasz for the center spot and Josh Ball is going to battle Terence Steele for the RT spot this offseason!?! Is that what I heard Stephen Jones? Am I actually hearing that right? #CowboysNation — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 2, 2022

Farniok might have been a bit of an afterthought when he was drafted, but he made the roster and got some playing time as a rookie. If rookie Tyler Smith plays some left tackle for injury purposes this season, which is a possibility, Farniok might be the answer at left guard in a pinch. His play last year and work in the offseason might have also given Farniok a chance at winning a starting job at center.

If Farniok has made a big jump and becomes a starter, he might be one of the biggest surprises on the Cowboys this season.

Farniok came in ranked No. 36 on the latest Cowboys Player Power Rankings.

Chauncey Golston (DL)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Golston was drafted in the third-round and returned modest results thanks to a hamstring injury that cost him training camp. It isn’t easy for a rookie trying to make an impression without camp, but Golston fought through the ailment and wound up playing in 15 games.

On the way to becoming a rotational piece of the defensive line, Golston picked up one sack and scored a touchdown on punt block he returned for a score. Golston had a role on special teams for most of the season, while earning his snaps with his versatility in the trenches.

Heading into his second campaign with the Cowboys, where Golston lines up remains a mystery. Golston added weight to possible line up inside at DT, but he also has the ability to rush the passer from the outside.

If Golston can use his quickness from the inside and couple that with his strength from gaining 20+ pounds in the offseason, the Cowboys might have themselves one of the better young dual threat defensive linemen in the game.

Josh Ball (OT)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys appear to have their starting tackles set with LT Tyron Smith and RT Terence Steele. However, due to the Smith’s injury history and the uncertainty of Steele’s effectiveness as the full-time starter, the Cowboys are in need of some depth at tackle. Despite not taking a snap in his rookie year, Ball has the pedigree of someone who can play.

Ball could compete for the starting RT job, but more likely he’s trying to win an important role on the Cowboys’ offensive line, swing tackle. Currently lacking a swing tackle option, Ball is in the mix for to be the third tackle in the tackle rotation.

Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and with that trend likely to continue, Dallas needs to be prepared. The plan could be to use rookie Tyler Smith to be the replacement, but the team might not want to disrupt the youngsters development, which leaves the door open for another lineman to work his way in. Ball might be the best option.

If Steele were to miss time, Tyler Smith surely isn’t moving to RT, so the swing tackle would be needed.

The Cowboys will inevitably use their swing tackle in the upcoming year. If Ball makes the jump in his sophomore season, he could very well be the best option as the third best tackle on the offensive line. And if Ball makes a big enough improvement, he could be in the mix as the starting RT in Dallas.

Bonus* Kelvin Joseph (CB)

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Joseph has the potential to be the biggest riser in his second season. The Cowboys have a need for another CB to contribute and Joseph is the obvious answer to who should be starting opposite of All Pro CB Trevon Diggs.

However, the legal issues hanging over Joseph make it difficult to know if he’ll be playing in 2022, and if he does, for how many games? If Joseph gets suspended, it would be difficult to see him make the jump needed to have an impact.

If Joseph does play the majority of the upcoming season, he could be poised to make a big jump. Joseph came into the NFL with the size and skills to be a top corner, he just needed some experience, which got last season with the Cowboys.

With a year of experience and a full offseason under his belt, Joseph is primed to make a leap in his second campaign, provided he’s not suspended.

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

1

1