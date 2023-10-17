Breakout bunch: 9 players making strides in 2023 Jacksonville high school football

Looking for players who have made big steps forward in 2023? The First Coast's high school football season is loaded with success stories.

It's time for the Times-Union's early breakout players list.

Here's a look at several of the players around Northeast Florida that have taken a big step up in the first month and a half of the 2023 high school football season.

DT Demontra Burnett, Riverside

Many defenders have contributed to the Generals' District 3-2M championship, with Burnett near the head of the pack. Through eight games, he has 38 tackles, 12 for loss, and six sacks, to go with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 250-pound tackle's strength on the interior has helped add to sack opportunities for rushers like Jamal Harvey-Jackson and Larry Davis.

DE Ja'darius Cherry, Suwannee

The Bulldogs' outside rusher has been a sack machine with a dozen through the first seven weeks, including four against Quincy Munroe on Sept. 15. He's already more than doubled his sack total from 2022, while lining up Suwannee as a postseason lock in the Region 1-2S chase.

WR Omarr Dixon, Episcopal

Dixon's athletic talents are no secret — he's a regional champion high jumper with a PR of 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches — but he's raised his football performance to a new level in 2023. So far, he's caught 29 passes for 761 yards and seven touchdowns while picking off three interceptions on defense, helping the Eagles stay in the Class 2M playoff chase. He's received more than a half-dozen Division I offers in the past month.

RB Harrison Garrido, Creekside

A transfer from South Florida, Garrido stepped into the starting lineup quickly and keeps on delivering for the Knights because of his breakaway speed. He's already gained 868 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns, while adding 434 yards on punt returns for a Creekside team that's traditionally among Northeast Florida's best on special teams.

WR Joshua Jones, Zarephath Academy

Another reason not to ignore the independent ranks. In his first year of high school varsity action, the freshman receiver has piled up some huge numbers. Through eight games, he's caught 37 passes for 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns — a yards-per-catch average of 28.2.

CB Joe Mahoney, Ponte Vedra

Mahoney is among several breakout players for the Sharks, a list that includes players like tight end Landon Okla and linebacker Talan Babin. Coverage at cornerback is only one part of Mahoney's success. He's also swatted down three field goals as a tough-to-block rusher from the outside. On the defensive side, meanwhile, he's recorded nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery while strengthening a defense that's allowed 38 points in the last five games.

WR Maddox Spencer, Nease

Spencer didn't exactly come out of nowhere — he gained 733 yards as a sophomore while linking up with Super 11 quarterback Marcus Stokes — but few people saw this coming. Through eight games, Spencer leads Florida's MaxPreps list with 1,088 yards receiving and stands just outside the top 10 in the national list, with the agility to turn short throws into big gains. He picked up 303 yards against Creekside.

QB Mason Williams, Providence

The Stallions are on course for their best season for nearly a decade, with major contributions from the fleet-footed junior dual-threat quarterback. He's passed for 954 yards and rushed for 674, forming a devastating ground combination with 631-yard senior tailback Tiago Tauler. And, significantly, he's largely avoided miscues, throwing only two interceptions. While the challenge is massive, Providence could capture an unexpected District 1-1M title if they upset Trinity Christian on Oct. 27.

RB Tiant Wyche, Mandarin

Small size — Mandarin lists him at 5-8, 172 — but big production. Already an effective ball carrier in his junior year, when he gained 816 yards, Wyche has needed only eight games to break the 1,000-yard mark for the Mustangs in 2023. He's also scoring (16 touchdowns in eight games) and gaining big yards per carry (9.7).

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football breakout players: 2023 Northeast Florida stars