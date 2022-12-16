Breaking: Zach Wilson will start at QB for Jets vs. Lions

Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets took a decided turn on Friday morning. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets will start embattled Zach Wilson as their quarterback over an injured Mike White.

White is dealing with injured ribs and, according to Schefter, will not be cleared by team doctors to play on Sunday. White left last week’s loss to the Bills on two separate occasions after taking huge shots from Buffalo defenders.

Wilson was benched after Week 11 after completing less than 50 percent of his passes for the second time in three games. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft has produced some wins (5-2 record as a starter in 2022) but has not exactly earned the trust of his teammates or coaches with his erratic play. He threw just four TD passes in his seven starts while also tossing five interceptions.

