BREAKING: WR Traeshon Holden reinstated at Oregon after arrest charges dropped

The last week or so has been a whirlwind for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden, but in the end, it ended in a positive place.

After Holden was arrested on multiple charges last week, including Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Coercion, he was quickly dismissed from the team, according to a statement from head coach Dan Lanning. However, the Eugene District Attorney later dropped all charges after reviewing EPD body camera footage and interviewing witnesses to the incident.

On Friday, it was announced that Holden would be reinstated to the team.

“Following the release of new information from the Lane County District Attorney’s office, student-athlete Traeshon Holden has been reinstated to the Oregon football team,” Dan Lanning said in a statement. “We will always take allegations of this nature very seriously. However, when new information is provided by authorities, such as in this instance, disciplinary action will be reevaluated and adjusted, when appropriate.”

Holden has yet to play a game for the Ducks after coming to Eugene via the transfer portal from the Alabama Crimson Tide. In three years with Alabama, Holden played in 21 games, racking up 46 catches for 570 yards and 7 touchdowns. The loss would have been significant for Oregon, since Holden was one of only three receivers on the roster with established production at the college level. The Alabama transfer was projected by many to take over the starting role at the Z receiver position, replacing Chase Cota, who graduated this offseason.

