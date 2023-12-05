BREAKING: WR Josh Delgado to transfer from Oregon Ducks

Wide receiver Josh Delgado will be leaving the Oregon Ducks football program and entering the transfer portal, per a report from On3.

Delgado hasn’t played this season, but in the previous three years, he played mainly on special teams. Overall, Delgado finished with 15 catches for 195 yards. His best season came in 2019 as a freshman when Delgato had 11 catches for 147 yards.

Delgado, out of Carson, Calif. and the IMG Academy in Florida, was a consensus four-star and top 250 prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He was also a consensus top-five wide receiver in Florida and tabbed the No. 201 overall recruit in the class and the No. 30 wideout by Rivals and the No. 216 prospect nationally.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire