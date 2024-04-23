BREAKING: Wisconsin top transfer target Frankie Fidler commits to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin basketball top transfer portal target Frankie Fidler committed to Big Ten rival Michigan State on Tuesday.

The Badgers appeared to be the leader for the former Omaha forward just a few weeks ago. Then circumstances changed, as Fidler’s high school teammate Chucky Hepburn entered the transfer portal and all but took the Badgers out of the running.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

Fidler brings 2023-24 averages of 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45% shooting and 35% from three to the Spartans. He is ranked by 247Sports as the transfer portal’s No. 69 overall player and No. 13 small forward.

He officially chooses Tom Izzo’s program over other finalists Wisconsin, Nebraska and Creighton.

Wisconsin must now go back to the drawing board with yet another top transfer target off the board. Greg Gard and his staff need a big splash during this cycle after losing three starters off the 2023-24 team: forward Tyler Wahl to graduation and guards Hepburn and A.J. Storr to the transfer portal.

Fidler would have been a replacement for Storr. Now, he will line up against the Badgers.

BREAKING: Omaha transfer forward Frankie Fidler has committed to Michigan State, he tells @On3sports. The 6-7 junior averaged 20.1 PPG this season. https://t.co/Ok0NnrppPA pic.twitter.com/pbAUoOksEO — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 23, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire