BREAKING: Wisconsin top class of 2025 CB target Tre Poteat commits to an SEC power

Wisconsin top class of 2025 cornerback target Tre Poteat committed to Tennessee on Tuesday.

The three-star cornerback chose the Volunteers over the in-state Badgers and the Iowa State Cyclones. He commits on the heels of an official visit to Tennessee back on June 21.

Poteat is 247Sports’ No. 545 player in the class of 2025, No. 48 cornerback and No. 4 recruit from the state of Wisconsin. The Verona, Wisconsin native had a substantial connection to the Badgers program: his father Hank Poteat was its cornerbacks coach under Paul Chryst from 2021-2022 before joining the Iowa State coaching staff in the same capacity (2023-present).

The cornerback’s commitment to Tennessee marks another recruiting loss for the Badgers in what has been an up-and-down week. The program beat out Florida State for three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton, then saw four-star cornerback Rukeem Stroud flip his commitment from Wisconsin to UCF.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 CB Tre Poteat has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 185 CB from Verona, WI chose the Volunteers over Michigan, Wisconsin, & Iowa State “We building something here in Knoxville #GBO🍊”https://t.co/UJX97ZSUP9 pic.twitter.com/d4alzbMnLR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten with 20 total commitments. The program does remain in contention for several top targets including four-star DL Kade Pietrzak, four-star RB Byron Louis and four-star iOL Hardy Watts, so there remain opportunities for the class to continue to grow.

