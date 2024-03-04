BREAKING: Wisconsin starting defensive lineman to enter transfer portal

Wisconsin defensive lineman Gio Paez is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals.com.

Paez started six games for the Badgers in 2023 and recorded 22 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. The veteran was slated to be a big part of Wisconsin’s defensive line rotation in 2024 alongside James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, T.J. Bollers and Ben Barten.

While Luke Fickell attacked the position in the 2024 class, landing two top linemen in four-stars Ernest Willor Jr. and Dillan Johnson, this is not quite the news Wisconsin needed to hear with a few weeks left before spring practice.

Of note, former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs did just take the same position with Sherrone Moore’s coaching staff at Michigan. The Badgers recently hired former Air Force defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow to fill the position, though now must enter the year without one of their dependable veterans.

Rivals has learned Wisconsin DE Giovanni Paez entered the portal. Last season he played in 13 games with six starts. pic.twitter.com/bXG15nCHKJ — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 4, 2024

Paez, a member of Wisconsin’s class of 2019, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire