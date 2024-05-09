BREAKING: Wisconsin makes final four for top transfer target Jay’Viar Suggs

Wisconsin made the final four schools for top transfer defensive line target Jay’Viar Suggs on Thursday.

The Badgers are included along with LSU, Michigan and Kentucky. The list was cut down from six just two days ago, with Arkansas, USC and Florida State now no longer involved. LSU was a late addition after offering him a scholarship on Wednesday.

Suggs entered the portal last month after several years as a starter at D-II Grand Valley State. His stats in that time include 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as a three-star transfer and only the No. 704 player in the transfer portal and No. 71 defensive lineman

Despite the ranking, the veteran plays a position in defensive line that is a need for nearly every team in the nation. A final four list of Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky and LSU tells a different story than the recruiting ranking.

Wisconsin has a connection to the transfer. Current OLBs coach Matt Mitchell and CB Nyzier Fourqurean both came from Grand Valley State after the 2022 season. Those relationships play a big role in the program’s chance at a commitment.

Suggs would be a plug-and-play addition for a Wisconsin defense that desperately needs help along the defensive line.

