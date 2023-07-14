BREAKING: Wisconsin lands a top 2024 running back

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 continues to stockpile top-rated recruits. Luke Fickell and his staff started July on a tear, landing three four-star recruits in the first two weeks of the month.

Today that number grew by one. Wisconsin received a commitment from four-star running back Dilin Jones.

Jones is 247Sports’ No. 178 player in the class of 2024, No. 13 running back and No. 5 recruit from his home state of Maryland.

The Olney, Maryland chose the Badgers over other offers including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Jones’ commitment brings Wisconsin’s class of 2024 up to 20 total commitments and the group’s blue-chip ratio up to an impressive 40%. He also quickly becomes the Badgers’ highest-rated commit in the class.

Wisconsin’s 2024 group now has three running backs committed: Jones, four-star Darrion Dupree and three-star Gideon Ituka.

We’ll see if the momentum carries throughout July as Fickell’s first full class continues to rise in the rankings.

