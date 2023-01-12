BREAKING: Wisconsin lands four-star USC transfer WR C.J. Williams

It just keeps rolling for Luke Fickell, Phil Longo, and Wisconsin’s new staff. The latest big splash? The Badgers have officially landed four-star USC transfer C.J. Williams in the transfer portal.

Williams was a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022, and had offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan coming out of high school.

He was the No. 6 wide receiver in the state of California coming out of high school according to 247Sports.

He played in ten games last season, and caught four passes for 34 yards. Georgia, Notre Dame, West Virginia, and Texas A&M were all heavily in on the California native during his transfer portal recruitment.

Here is a look at some of the reaction from Wisconsin fans and college football media:

Wisconsin lands C.J. Williams:

A quick turnaround

My god this team is unrecognizable 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/KXEayVb2Sw — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) January 12, 2023

The Air Raid is here:

Former #USC WR CJ Williams should be a good fit in Phil Longo’s offense at Wisconsin https://t.co/Yso1vWmA24 — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) January 12, 2023

New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo:

Story continues

A big-time portal addition:

USC transfer WR CJ Williams is heading to Wisconsin. Badgers’ new-look offense adds one of the best available wideouts in the portal: https://t.co/Qkc0rbnWcf https://t.co/UrlIoxqAIU — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 12, 2023

The game is changed:

Not even two months and Fickell has changed the game. ON WISCONSIN #Badgers https://t.co/0fUSKRd83z — Badger Steve 🧀🍺🦌 (@UW_Steve) January 12, 2023

Bat signal is up:

An ode to Barry Alvarez:

“They better get season tickets right now, because before long they probably won’t be able to.” -Luke Fickell — junes (@junesfoshiz) January 12, 2023

A massive win:

BREAKING: USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams has committed to #Wisconsin. A former top 100 recruit, Williams is the highest rated wide receiver in program history for the #Badgers during the internet rankings era.https://t.co/VbPUAFZSSa pic.twitter.com/S0CPX9krP8 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 12, 2023

It didn't take long:

"I'm not going to rely on the transfer portal unless you mean using it to rebuild the entire offense in a few weeks with the most stacked quarterback room in program history and the highest-rated wide receiver commit in the modern era" -Luke Fickell, probably — Asher Low (@alow_33) January 12, 2023

Here we are:

Didn't think I'd ever see the day where Wisconsin football is getting 4-star QB transfers from Oklahoma and 4-star WR transfers from USC, but here we are. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 12, 2023

What a week!

The crowning moment for one of the most exciting weeks in Wisconsin football recruiting history has happened. Williams adds still another receiving talent to an uber-deep Badger WR corps. https://t.co/Sl5MmYuyTK pic.twitter.com/mFsvGfK5jT — Buckycast Wisconsin Badgers Podcast (@TheBuckycast) January 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire