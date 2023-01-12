BREAKING: Wisconsin lands four-star USC transfer WR C.J. Williams

9
Asher Low
·3 min read

It just keeps rolling for Luke Fickell, Phil Longo, and Wisconsin’s new staff. The latest big splash? The Badgers have officially landed four-star USC transfer C.J. Williams in the transfer portal.

Williams was a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022, and had offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan coming out of high school.

He was the No. 6 wide receiver in the state of California coming out of high school according to 247Sports.

He played in ten games last season, and caught four passes for 34 yards. Georgia, Notre Dame, West Virginia, and Texas A&M were all heavily in on the California native during his transfer portal recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

