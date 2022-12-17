BREAKING: Wisconsin lands former four-star QB Nick Evers

Asher Low
·3 min read

On Saturday morning, Wisconsin capped off a monster recruiting week with the biggest early get of the Luke Fickell era.

The Badgers have officially landed Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers. The Flower Mound, Texas native was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 9 quarterback overall according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3 transfer only attempted one pass during his freshman season as a Sooner, as he sat behind UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel.

Evers originally committed to Florida before deciding to flip to Oklahoma. While he isn’t someone that plays a true dual-threat style, he gives Fickell a mobile quarterback who can extend plays and make things happen with his legs.

Evers announced the news on Twitter:

Here is a look at some of the best reaction from Wisconsin football Twitter and the national college football world:

Nick Evers is here:

Well, well, well...

Huge pickup for Wisconsin:

Evers has four years of eligibility left:

He hasn't yet played at the collegiate level:

Oh?

A great day indeed:

Big-time pickup:

A great way to welcome in the holiday season for Wisconsin fans:

Many of Wisconsin's current players certainly wanted Evers:

Wow:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories