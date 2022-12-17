BREAKING: Wisconsin lands former four-star QB Nick Evers

On Saturday morning, Wisconsin capped off a monster recruiting week with the biggest early get of the Luke Fickell era.

The Badgers have officially landed Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers. The Flower Mound, Texas native was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 9 quarterback overall according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3 transfer only attempted one pass during his freshman season as a Sooner, as he sat behind UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel.

Evers originally committed to Florida before deciding to flip to Oklahoma. While he isn’t someone that plays a true dual-threat style, he gives Fickell a mobile quarterback who can extend plays and make things happen with his legs.

Evers announced the news on Twitter:

Here is a look at some of the best reaction from Wisconsin football Twitter and the national college football world:

Nick Evers is here:

I don't think the #Badgers are done in the portal FWIW and the Nick Evers commitment is going to open a lot of doors from what I'm hearing… — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 17, 2022

Huge pickup for Wisconsin:

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers commits to Wisconsin. Massive pickup for the Badgers, who land a former four-star and top-10 QB prospect. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 17, 2022

Evers has four years of eligibility left:

Wisconsin lands transfer QB Nick Evers. Former 4-star QB. Had four years of eligibility remaining. #Badgers https://t.co/bwcf4gBumq — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) December 17, 2022

He hasn't yet played at the collegiate level:

we discussed Nick Evers & Wisconsin on Tuesday's show. It's exciting. He was highly touted coming out of high school. I just have no clue what he is.@Kenney_Heilprin

Full Show: https://t.co/tQxAqjdNgq pic.twitter.com/pnbUIMyl27 — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 17, 2022

Here is Nick Evers hitting 20mph in high school, for those into that kind of stuff pic.twitter.com/JQpGypnOls — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 17, 2022

A great day indeed:

Today would be a great day for Nick Evers to commit to playing quarterback for the University of Wisconsin Badgers football team — Charlie (@CharlieFreyre) December 16, 2022

Big-time pickup:

#Badgers land an Oklahoma transfer. Pretty much a consensus Top-10 QB in the 2022 class by recruiting sites https://t.co/D68J5RZw80 — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) December 17, 2022

A great way to welcome in the holiday season for Wisconsin fans:

Santa arrived early this year!!!!

🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 https://t.co/97ukmKSBpa — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) December 17, 2022

Many of Wisconsin's current players certainly wanted Evers:

Nick Evers, who was on campus today, posted some pictures of him in a #Badgers uniform. Looks like redshirt freshman WR Skyler Bell is campaigning for him to come to UW👀. pic.twitter.com/tH1p28qqd7 — Jake Maier (@JakeJMaier) December 14, 2022

Today is Oklahoma QB Nick Evers' birthday—two days before OU-Texas. And he can sling it.pic.twitter.com/AlJP0g8oTU — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 6, 2022

