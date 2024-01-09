BREAKING: Wisconsin lands an experienced transfer portal defensive lineman

Wisconsin added to its transfer portal haul yet again this afternoon, this time landing a commitment from former Albany defensive lineman Elijah Hills.

Hills committed to the FCS Albany Great Danes program as an unranked recruit in the class of 2021. He transfers to Wisconsin with three years of collegiate experience, all at the FCS level.

The Moorestown, New Jersey native put together an impressive 2023 campaign, notching 27 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. That came after playing limited time as a true freshman in 2021 and a productive 2022 campaign.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 280-pound defensive lineman will join a rotation at Wisconsin that lost Rodas Johnson, Darian Varner and others this offseason. It may be one of the weaknesses on the team, and has been a clear focus of Luke Fickell and his staff both in the portal and in high school recruiting.

Badger Nation ! Let’s do this thing ! pic.twitter.com/qWSD1slwNG — Elijah Hills (@3lijah_hills) January 9, 2024

Hills is the 13th member of Wisconsin’s transfer class that now is well within the top 15 nationally.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire