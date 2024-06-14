BREAKING: Wisconsin lands a commitment from top class of 2025 WR Eugene Hilton Jr.

Wisconsin received a commitment from top-ranked class of 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. on Friday.

Hilton chooses the Badgers over other finalists Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Kansas and Purdue. He is commitment No. 19 for the Badgers in the class of 2025 and the fifth blue-chip player.

The four-star receiver is 247Sports’ No. 395 player in the class of 2025, No. 63 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Indiana. He visited the Badgers back on June 7, marking yet another official visit recruiting win for the program.

The recent additions of Hilton and four-star linebacker Mason Posa have pushed Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 closer toward the nation’s top 10. His commitment also brings the group’s blue-chip ratio up to 26% (5/19).

The Zionsville, Indiana native is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who finished his 11-year NFL career after the 2022 season. He is Wisconsin’s second wide receiver commit in the class, joining three-star Cameron Miller.

Wisconsin will look to continue its momentum on the class of 2025 recruiting trail this weekend with another group of official visits.

