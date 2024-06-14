BREAKING: Wisconsin lands a commitment from top 2025 LB Mason Posa
Wisconsin landed a commitment from top-ranked class of 2025 linebacker Mason Posa on Thursday evening.
The top recruit chooses the Badgers over other finalists Oregon and Texas A&M. He becomes Wisconsin’s seventh addition to its class of 2025 since the beginning of June, joining OT Logan Powell, three-star OT Logan Davenport, three-star CB Rukeem Stroud, three-star CB Jahmare Washington, three-star TE Nizyi Davis and three-star DL Torin Pettaway.
247Sports ranks the four-star linebacker as the No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico.
He is commitment No. 18 for the Badgers in the class and the fourth blue-chip player. The group ranked No. 14 in the nation before this news and will surely rise with his commitment.
Posa marks a massive recruiting win for Luke Fickell as he continues his second full recruiting cycle as head coach at Wisconsin.
BADGER NATION I’M HOME‼️‼️🦡🦡 pic.twitter.com/BlOJ9Qwol0
— Mason Posa (@MasonPosa) June 14, 2024
Fickell’s hot start to the 2025 cycle is noteworthy after the program finished the 2024 cycle within the nation’s top 25 with a blue-chip ratio of 50%. Additions like Posa represent the Badgers building a strong base of talent that should pay dividends on the field in the years to come.
