BREAKING: Wisconsin lands a commitment from top 2025 LB Mason Posa

Wisconsin landed a commitment from top-ranked class of 2025 linebacker Mason Posa on Thursday evening.

The top recruit chooses the Badgers over other finalists Oregon and Texas A&M. He becomes Wisconsin’s seventh addition to its class of 2025 since the beginning of June, joining OT Logan Powell, three-star OT Logan Davenport, three-star CB Rukeem Stroud, three-star CB Jahmare Washington, three-star TE Nizyi Davis and three-star DL Torin Pettaway.

Related: Big Ten football class of 2025 recruiting rankings entering June

247Sports ranks the four-star linebacker as the No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico.

He is commitment No. 18 for the Badgers in the class and the fourth blue-chip player. The group ranked No. 14 in the nation before this news and will surely rise with his commitment.

Posa marks a massive recruiting win for Luke Fickell as he continues his second full recruiting cycle as head coach at Wisconsin.

Fickell’s hot start to the 2025 cycle is noteworthy after the program finished the 2024 cycle within the nation’s top 25 with a blue-chip ratio of 50%. Additions like Posa represent the Badgers building a strong base of talent that should pay dividends on the field in the years to come.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire