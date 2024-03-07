Advertisement

BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from in-state class of 2025 defensive lineman

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 defensive lineman Torin Pettaway Thursday afternoon.

Pettaway is a three-star recruit on 247Sports, ranked as the No. 65 defensive lineman in the class and No. 6 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Middleton, Wisconsin native chooses the Badgers over offers from schools including Minnesota, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska, USC and Washington.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 now includes nine commitments. The group ranks No. 8 in the nation at this early stage in the process.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire