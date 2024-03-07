BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from in-state class of 2025 defensive lineman

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 defensive lineman Torin Pettaway Thursday afternoon.

Pettaway is a three-star recruit on 247Sports, ranked as the No. 65 defensive lineman in the class and No. 6 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Middleton, Wisconsin native chooses the Badgers over offers from schools including Minnesota, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska, USC and Washington.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 now includes nine commitments. The group ranks No. 8 in the nation at this early stage in the process.

Wisconsin lands a 2025 commitment from Middleton defensive lineman Torin Pettaway. He’s 6-5, 265 pounds and didn’t play football until his junior season last fall. Big upside. Badgers now have nine commits in the class, tied for fifth-most in the country. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) March 7, 2024

Feeling blessed with all the love that I have received after my first football season. Wouldn’t be where I am today without God and support from my family and coaches. Proud to say I will be committing to UW Madison to further my academic and football career!@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/gH7vAZwNsa — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) March 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire