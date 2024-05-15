BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from highly-touted 2025 WR Cameron Miller

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Cameron Miller on Wednesday.

Miller chose the Badgers over offers from top programs including Kentucky, Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M.

The three-star slot receiver is 247Sports’ No. 423-ranked player in the class of 2025, No. 31 wide receiver and No. 14 recruit from his home state of New Jersey. His offer sheet tells a different story than his ranking — one of a player better than a three-star billing.

Miller also has an official visit schedule with Wisconsin for the weekend of May 31. He previously received several crystal ball predictions to choose Luke Fickell’s program dating back to March, making today not a huge surprise.

Wisconsin secures a commitment in the 2025 class from Cameron Miller, who is being recruited as a slot receiver. Miller is a 3-star prospect from New Jersey who earned offers from 22 schools, including Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia, among many others. Nice win for the Badgers. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) May 15, 2024

His commitment brings Wisconsin’s class of 2025 to 11 total players. It is now ranked as the No. 16 class in the nation.

