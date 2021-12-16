BREAKING: Wisconsin lands a commitment from four-star DE Isaac Hamm

The Wisconsin football program just bolstered its class of 2022 in a big way. It landed a commitment from class of 2022 in-state defensive lineman Isaac Hamm, one of the state’s best players in the class.

Hamm is 247Sports’ No. 342 player in the class of 2022 and No. 43 at his position. More importantly, his commitment now ensures Wisconsin lands at least half of the famous “Super Six” (Braelon Allen, Joe Brunner and now Isaac Hamm).

Focus now turns to the last uncommitted four-star recruit in the class: offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. Wisconsin’s class is sure to rise inside the nation’s top 30 if Hinzman follows Hamm with a Wisconsin commitment.

