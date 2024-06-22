BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from class of 2025 edge Nicolas Clayton

Wisconsin football landed a commitment from three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton on Saturday.

Clayton chose the Badgers over other top contenders including Florida State, Nebraska, Tulane and UCF.

Wisconsin appears to have won a down-to-the-wire battle with Florida State for the Florida native’s commitment. The Seminoles recently received a crystal ball prediction to land the edge rusher after his visit to the program on June 18. But that prediction was followed by 247Sports national analyst Tom Loy and Wisconsin insider Evan Flood both predicting a commitment to the Badgers on Saturday morning.

The three-star edge rusher is Wisconsin’s 21st commitment in its class of 2025. The group currently ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 3 in the new Big Ten — behind only Ohio State (No. 1 overall) and Rutgers (No. 10 overall).

Clayton joins Wisconsin’s class as the No. 974 overall player in the class of 2025, No. 70 edge rusher and No. 12 recruit from his home state of Florida. He commits to the Badgers after a May 10 visit to Nebraska, May 29 visit to UCF, June 7 visit to Wisconsin, June 13 visit to Tulane and June 18 visit to Florida State. His commitment marks yet another official visit win for the Badgers, their 10th such win since the start of June.

He is the fifth linebacker to commit to the class, joining four-star Mason Posa, three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire