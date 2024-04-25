BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from 2025 OT Cam Clark

Wisconsin football landed a commitment from class of 2025 offensive tackle Cam Clark on Thursday.

Clark is a three-star on 247Sports.com, ranked specifically as the No. 77 offensive tackle in the class and No. 24 recruit from his home state of Michigan.

Wisconsin edges Kentucky to earn Clark’s commitment. Other programs on his offer sheet include Army, Kansas, Minnesota, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Duke.

Of note, the offensive tackle does have a visit to Kentucky scheduled on June 14.

Clark is the ninth commitment in Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 and second offensive tackle — joining three-star Michael Roeske. The group ranked No. 21 in the nation before his addition, so expect that ranking to rise with the group back up to nine players.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire