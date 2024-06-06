BREAKING: Wisconsin football lands commitment from 2025 OT Nolan Davenport

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 offensive tackle Nolan Davenport on Thursday.

The three-star tackle chose the Badgers over other top contenders Missouri and Penn State.

Related: Where Wisconsin stands in updated Big Ten class of 2025 recruiting rankings

Davenport is 247Sports’ No. 598 player in the class of 2025, No. 47 offensive tackle and No. 20 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

The offensive tackle is the program’s third commitment from its first official visit weekend of the class of 2025 recruiting cycle, joining four-star OT Logan Powell and three-star CB Rukeem Stroud. He is the No. 14 overall commitment in a class that now ranks No. 15 in the nation.

Davenport is also the fourth offensive lineman to join Wisconsin’s class of 2025, along with Powell, three-star Michael Roeske and three-star Cam Clark.

Luke Fickell’s hot start to the 2025 cycle is noteworthy after the program finished the 2024 cycle within the nation’s top 25 with a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

Wisconsin’s class should continue to grow as official weekends continue throughout June.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire