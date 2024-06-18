BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from 2025 DL Wilnerson Telemaque

Wisconsin received a commitment from class of 2025 defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque on Tuesday.

The three-star defensive lineman chose the Badgers over other finalists Georgia Tech and West Virginia. He is commitment No. 20 for the Badgers in the class of 2025 — a group that holds a strong place toward the top of the national rankings.

Telemaque is 247Sports’ No. 718 player in the class of 2025, No. 74 defensive lineman and No. 95 recruit from his home state of Florida. He visited the Badgers back on June 7 — marking yet another official visit win for the program.

Wisconsin fended West Virginia and Georgia Tech after Telemaque took visits to the two programs on May 31 and June 14 respectively.

Wisconsin’s addition of Telemaque is now the program’s ninth commitment since the start of June. Four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. lead that group, though the addition of a recruit like Telemaque at such a key position cannot be overlooked.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten after Telemaque’s commitment.

The Badgers are still in the running for several of their top targets in the class. So Luke Fickell’s impressive class of 2025 should continue to grow in the coming days and weeks.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire