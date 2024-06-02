BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from 2025 CB Rukeem Stroud

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud on Sunday.

Stroud announces his pledge after his official visit to Madison, Wisconsin this weekend, becoming the second member of the class of 2025 to do so — joining four-star OT Logan Powell.

The three-star cornerback is 247Sports’ No. 434 player in the class of 2025, No. 36 cornerback and No. 58 recruit from his home state of Florida.

Stroud entered the weekend reportedly choosing between the Badgers and USF. The official visit appears to be exactly what Luke Fickell’s program needed to close the deal.

The cornerback is Wisconsin’s No. 13 commitment in a class of 2025 that currently ranks within the nation’s top 20.

