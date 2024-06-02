BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from 2025 four-star OT Logan Powell

The Wisconsin Badgers landed a commitment from class of 2025 four-star offensive tackle Logan Powell during his official visit on Saturday.

Powell’s announcement marks Luke Fickell’s first high-profile commitment of 2025. The Phoenix, Arizona native chose UW over Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Tennessee — four other programs that recently had cracked Powell’s top-five.

The Badgers received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land the 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle this morning. His commitment arrived just a few hours later.

Powell is 247Sports’ No. 232 player in the class of 2025, No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Arizona. He is Wisconsin’s third blue-chip commit in the class.

Powell’s background as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball is a welcome sign for Wisconsin. Agility on the line and overall athleticism propel him into an NFL-caliber prospect, per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

A total of 14 other class of 2025 recruits made the trek to Madison alongside Powell for the program’s first weekend visit of the summer. Wisconsin also received a crystal ball prediction for 2025 WR Muizz Tounkara earlier this week.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 12 players committed. After Powell’s commitment, it has two other offensive linemen thus far: four-star Michael Roeske and three-star Cam Clark.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire