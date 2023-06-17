BREAKING: Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2024 RB Gideon Ituka

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 continues to grow by the day. Today the program landed a commitment from running back Gideon Ituka, its fifteenth commitment in the class.

Ituka is a three-star recruit on 247Sports. He’s listed as the No. 993 player in the class of 2023, No. 78 running back and No. 25 player from his home state of Maryland. The recruiting service had recently given Wisconsin a crystal ball prediction to land the running back.

Ituka’s commitment follows an official visit to Madison earlier this month. The Badgers are now nearing double-digit commitments since those official visit weekends began.

The class overall ranks in 247Sports’ top-15 nationally, and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

Ituka is the first running back committed to Luke Fickell’s first full class as head coach. He projects to enter a Wisconsin running back room that will be depleted after Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi finish their college careers, which could happen in both cases after this year.

I won’t be surprised if Fickell continues to add to the running back room as the 2024 cycle continues. With the pace Phil Longo will operate with on offense, gone likely are the days of a single workhorse running back at Wisconsin. Allen and Mellusi represent a perfect 1-2 combination to get the Longo era underway. Now with 5-foot 9-inch, 220-pound Ituka entering the room in 2024, there still will likely be plenty of snaps to go around.

