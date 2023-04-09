BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from 2024 LB Thomas Heiberger

The Badgers landed another class of 2024 commitment on Sunday when linebacker Thomas Heiberger announced his decision.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota product had offers from the likes of Big Ten West foes Nebraska, Illinois, and Purdue, but ultimately decided to take his talents to Madison.

Heiberger is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, and is the No. 2 overall player in South Dakota in the class of 2024 consensus rankings.

Coach Luke Fickell put out his usual bat signal, and just minutes later the Badgers had their fifth commit of the 2024 class. The 6-foot-4 linebacker is the first defensive commit in the class, as he joins a pair of tight ends in Rob Booker and Grant Stec, quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, and offensive tackle Derek Jensen.

