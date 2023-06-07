BREAKING: Wisconsin gets commitment from 2024 interior o-lineman

Ryan Cory, a three-star class of 2024 interior offensive lineman committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound is set to join the Badgers after his final year of football at Pine-Richland High School.

Cory has received 23 Division 1 offers, choosing Wisconsin over other strong programs like Oregon, Penn State and Pittsburgh. He’ll head to a school that produces top-tier NFL interior offensive linemen like Kevin Zeitler and Joe Tippmann.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He became the second offensive lineman to commit to Wisconsin on Tuesday alone, joining four-star tackle Kevin Heywood (Royersford, PA) in Madison. Those two, as well as three-star tackle Derek Jensen (Hartland, WI), are all set to block for Luke Fickell’s Badgers in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire