BREAKING: Wisconsin football will be without a starting LB against Penn State

Wisconsin will have to take on Penn State without one of their key defensive pieces. The Badgers will be missing LB Leo Chenal, who announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two games.

“To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games,” Chenal said on his Instagram story this morning. “That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill today!”

Hopefully Chenal is experiencing mild symptoms and will be able to rejoin Wisconsin soon. He was an essential part of the 2020 Badger defense, starting all seven games and finishing with 46 total tackles and a team-best 3 sacks.

The Badgers likely turn to senior Mike Maskalunas at the other ILB spot alongside Jack Sanborn.