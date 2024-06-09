BREAKING: Wisconsin football lands commitment from 2025 CB Jahmare Washington

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 cornerback Jahmare Washington on Sunday.

The three-star cornerback chose the Badgers over other top offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State and Michigan State.

Washington is 247Sports’ No. 931 player in the class of 2025, No. 81 cornerback and No. 27 recruit from his home state of Illinois. He commits to the Badgers on the heels of an official visit to the school, becoming the program’s first addition from its June 7 official visit weekend.

The Chicago, Illinois native is also the Badgers’ fourth commitment since the start of June and No. 15 overall addition to a class that now ranks in the nation’s top 15.

Washington is third cornerback to join Luke Fickell’s class of 2025, joining four-star Jaimier Scott and three-star Rukeem Stroud.

Fickell and his staff continue a strong start to the 2025 cycle. This comes after a program-best 2024 class that finished within the nation’s top 25 and boasted a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

The Badgers will continue to add to its growing class of 2025 as June official visits continue.

