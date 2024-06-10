BREAKING: Wisconsin football lands commitment from 2025 TE Nizyi Davis

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 tight end Nizyi Davis on Monday.

The three-star tight end chose the Badgers over Big Ten rival Purdue. His other top offers include Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville and West Virginia.

Davis is 247Sports’ No. 774 player in the class of 2025, No. 37 tight end and No. 12 recruit from the state of Indiana. His 6’4″ frame makes him an ideal pass-catching fit in Phil Longo’s air raid offense.

He announces his commitment 10 days after visiting the Badgers during their first big official visit weekend on May 31. He is the program’s fourth player to commit from that weekend and fifth overall since the start of June.

The tight end is Luke Fickell’s No. 16 overall addition to a class that now ranks comfortably within the nation’s top 15.

Davis is the first tight end to join Wisconsin’s class of 2025 — that after the program landed four-star TE Grant Stec and three-star TE Rob Booker during the 2024 cycle

The commitment continues the Badgers’ strong start to the 2025 cycle. Time still remains before the end of official visits, but the group is already a strong response after a program-best 2024 class that finished within the nation’s top 25 and boasted a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

Wisconsin is sure to continue to add to the class as June continues.

