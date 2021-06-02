BREAKING: Wisconsin football lands Clemson RB transfer Chez Mellusi

After weeks of rumors and a visit to Madison on Tuesday, Clemson RB transfer Chez Mellusi is officially heading to Wisconsin. The ACC transfer announced the news on Twitter tonight.

Mellusi took his official Wisconsin visit on June 1, and after being in Madison for the day has made his decision official. Mellusi spent two seasons with Clemson, totaling 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a backup role. The Florida native was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2019.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with a ton of speed, Mellusi can serve as an excellent complement to projected starter Jalen Berger in the Wisconsin running back room.

The newest Badger comes in with three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.