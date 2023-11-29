BREAKING: Wisconsin football lands a 2025 in-state linebacker

The Badgers unleashed their new bat signal on Tuesday, and it was quickly followed by a commitment from in-state linebacker Cooper Catalano. The 2025 prospect is a consensus three-star recruit across recruiting sites, and a native of Germantown, Wisconsin.

He is seen as a top-five player in the state in the 2025 class according to 247Sports rankings.

Catalano had offers from the likes of Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, and Michigan State before ultimately deciding on becoming a Badger. He plays his high school football at Germantown High School.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday. Here is a look at what he had to say:

