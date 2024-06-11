BREAKING: Wisconsin flips Minnesota class of 2025 commit Torin Pettaway

Wisconsin football flipped Minnesota class of 2025 defensive line commit Torin Pettaway on Tuesday.

Pettaway had originally committed to the Badgers back in January before flipping to the Gophers in March. His rollercoaster recruitment has now led him back to the Badgers.

The in-state defensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 631 player in the class of 2025, No. 64 defensive lineman and No. 5 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

He becomes commitment No. 17 in Wisconsin’s class of 2025. The group currently ranks firmly within the nation’s top 15 entering the June 14 official visit weekend.

BREAKING: #Badgers have re-flipped Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway. Pettaway originally committed to Wisconsin in January and flipped to the Gophers in March. He's now back with UW.https://t.co/XP2rBih3k0 pic.twitter.com/IUGVbko5iQ — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 11, 2024

Pettaway’s decision to rejoin Wisconsin’s class carries significance into the program’s remaining official visit weekends. He is now (again) the first defensive line commit in the class. While the Badgers are set to welcome top DL target Wilnerson Telemaque to campus, their need at the position has diminished a bit.

His commitment also means Wisconsin has pledges from two of the top five in-state class of 2025 players. No. 1 four-star OT Owen Strebig and No. 2 four-star TE James Flanigan are both committed to Notre Dame, No. 3 OT Michael Roeske is committed to the Badgers, while No. 4 CB Tre Poteat is yet to commit.

