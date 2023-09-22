BREAKING: Wisconsin five-star in-state 2024 target Kon Knueppel commits to a familiar blue blood

It is not all good news on the Wisconsin basketball front. The Badgers’ top class of 2024 target Kon Knueppel committed to Duke earlier tonight, marking the end of a nationwide recruiting battle centered here in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee native is a five-star recruit on 247Sports.com and ranked as the No. 16 player in the class of 2024, No. 7 small forward and No. 1 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Badgers’ class of 2024 remains No. 22 in the nation with top point guard Daniel Freitag and three-star shooting guard Jack Robinson currently committed.

Knueppel joins a Duke program that Badger fans are sure to be unfond of after it ended Wisconsin’s bid for a national championship in 2015.

The Brotherhood just got bigger. pic.twitter.com/Dv4KSHW7NK — Kon II Knueppel (@Kon2Knueppel) September 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire