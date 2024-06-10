BREAKING: Wisconsin basketball signs Serbian center Andrija Vukovic

Wisconsin basketball has made another offseason addition.

The program announced the signing of Serbian center Andrija Vukovic on Monday, rounding out its roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Vukovic stands 6’11” and enters the program with four years of collegiate eligibility. He previously played for KK Vršac of the Basketball League of Serbia, averaging 13 minutes, 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 66% shooting.

The young center figures to slide into Wisconsin’s front court rotation behind starter Steven Crowl and primary backup Nolan Winter. He is the fourth impactful addition of the offseason by Greg Gard and his staff, along with PG Camren Hunter, G John Tonje and F Xavier Amos.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Andrija to our program,” Gard said to UWBadgers.com. “Since the conclusion of last season, our staff has been on a mission to find an impact big man to help our team going into next year..Wwe were fortunate to find such a tremendous player and person that will fit in perfectly with our program.”

Gard and his staff are working to end what is now a seven-year drought without a Sweet Sixteen appearance. The program has found regular season success, but has struggled to replicate that success in March.

The Badgers will look different in 2024-25. But a productive transfer class paired with promising youngsters has the team’s expectations rising.

