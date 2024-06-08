BREAKING: Wisconsin basketball lands commitment from in-state 2025 C Will Garlock

Wisconsin basketball landed a commitment from class of 2025 center Will Garlock on Saturday.

Garlock is a Middleton, Wisconsin native and chose the Badgers over other offers including Iowa, Marquette, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He commits on the heels of an unofficial visit to Wisconsin earlier this week.

The 6’10” center is 247Sports’ No. 190 player in the class of 2025, No. 27 center and No. 7 recruit from the state of Wisconsin. He is the Badgers’ second commitment in the class of 2025, joining three-star SG Zach Kinziger.

Garlock’s commitment brings Greg Gard’s group to No. 5 overall in the nation in this early stage in the 2025 cycle.

His commitment also continues a productive offseason for Gard and his coaching staff. They have earned commitments from highly-touted transfers PG Camren Hunter, G John Tonje and F Xavier Amos, and now Garlock in the upcoming recruiting class.

These moves come after the program top contributors Tyler Wahl (graduation), A.J. Storr (transfer portal) and Chucky Hepburn (transfer portal) after the 2023-24 season.

NEWS: Will Garlock, a three-star center and local prospect, has committed to Wisconsin, he tells @On3Recruits. "I'm excited to play for the Badgers and will work hard and make you proud!”https://t.co/DNxRZ1IKpo pic.twitter.com/4dT8ueYcmb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 8, 2024

The Badgers’ center depth chart currently consists of veteran Steven Crowl and underclassman Nolan Winter. Garlock figures to be next in what is a long line of productive Wisconsin big men.

