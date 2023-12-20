BREAKING: Wisconsin adds a top defensive lineman to its class of 2024

Wisconsin put an impressive finishing touch on its class of 2024 earlier today when it added a commitment from top defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr.

Willor is 247Sports’ No. 116 player in the class, No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from the state of Maryland. Evan Flood of 247Sports clarified that he’s Wisconsin’s fourth-highest-rated defensive line recruit in school history.

He chose the Badgers over offers from Alabama, Maryland, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Or, put simply, he had offers from everybody.

Willor becomes Wisconsin’s No. 21 commitment in a class that now ranks No. 22 in the 247Sports composite. It’s an impressive first full class for Luke Fickell and his staff.

BREAKING: Top247 DE Ernest Willor Jr. has committed to the #Badgers. Fourth-highest rated defensive line recruit for UW in school history. Had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, and more.https://t.co/SqsLLcp28d… pic.twitter.com/CMXOrO7eyl — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire