Breaking: Wesley Bailey is returning to Rutgers football

Defensive lineman Wesley Bailey is returning to Rutgers football for one more season in the Big Ten. The retention of Bailey is big news for Rutgers as they look to keep their core in place.

This past season, Bailey had 22 tackles and three sacks for Rutgers. He also had a fumble recovery and three passes defended.

The return of Bailey is important for Rutgers as they continue to add and build-up depth in their program. Bailey has had good production along the line for Rutgers and has Big Ten size that be brings to the trenches.

In a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, Bailey seemingly toyed with the emotions of Rutgers fans, thoughtfully thanking a number of people in his life including God, his family the university.

With that being said, what appeared to be a farewell post instead saw Bailey at the end say “I look forward to returning for my senior year at Rutgers and building on the success we had this season with my teammates.”

So far, only defensive back Max Melton has declared that he will leave Rutgers early for the NFL draft.

