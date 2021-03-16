Breaking: Washington signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on one-year, $10 million contract

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

And the Washington Football Team has entered the NFL free agency game.

As the hours of day one were ticking down, Washington made one of the final deals of the day by signing free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal worth $10 million. He will now seemingly enter a QB competition with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke this fall in training camp.

There were several free-agents who we thought that Washington might bring in, and though Fitzpatrick was often mentioned among them, stories this past week about him potentially retiring because of a lack of interest on the open market threw a lot of people off of the scent.

Now, after a year in which he threw for 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with a 4-3 record with the Miami Dolphins, he will look to continue his career with Washington.