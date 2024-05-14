BREAKING: UWGB expected to hire radio personality Doug Gottlieb as next men’s basketball coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is reportedly expected to hire Doug Gottlieb as the next head men’s basketball coach for the Phoenix.

Just days after former head coach Sundance Wicks left the university to join Wyoming, Green Bay is making a splash hire bringing in one of the biggest sports talk radio hosts/analysts to lead the Phoenix.

It may come as a surprise to Phoenix fans considering Gottlieb’s coaching resume, but he was one of the finalists during last year’s men’s basketball coaching search before Green Bay decided to hire Wicks.

Gottlieb’s recent coaching experiences include leading Team USA at the 2017 Maccabiah Games where he coached his team to a gold medal defeating France in the final. Gottlieb followed the gold medal finish with another in 2022 where he led Team USA once again to an undefeated eight-win tournament. His other coaching experiences include AAU basketball and a consultant role at his alma mater, Oklahoma State.

At 48 years old, this will be Gottlieb’s first head coaching experience at the collegiate level. He comes to Green Bay with a lengthy broadcasting resume having stops at FOX Sports, Pac-12 Network, CBS Sports, and ESPN.

Before his broadcasting career took off, Gottlieb spent his final three seasons (1997-2000) of collegiate eligibility at Oklahoma State where he started 84 of the 97 he appeared in as a player averaging 5.2 points per game. Gottlieb still remains the all-time assists leader for the Cowboys with 793.

