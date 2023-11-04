BREAKING: USC leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd out vs Washington

So this is pretty big news 30 minutes before kickoff in the Los Angeles Coliseum. USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, the team’s leading rusher and the leading rusher in the Pac-12 entering Week 10 of the season, has been ruled out for the Trojans’ game against the Washington Huskies.

USC fans certainly hoped that the Trojans would be able to run the ball, control the clock, dominate time of possession, and keep Washington’s Michael Penix off the field. Not having Lloyd available certainly hurts the Trojans in pursuit of those goals. However, this is where the depth of the running back room comes into play. Austin Jones is a solid back. Quinten Joyner and Darwin Barlow are talented. Raleek Brown is suiting up after not playing for several weeks, ostensibly because he can play this game and not worry about burning his redshirt. He can play each of the next three games and not burn the redshirt.

