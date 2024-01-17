Breaking: Trever Jackson commits to Florida State

Trever Jackson gave a commitment to Florida State on Wednesday, adding yet another four-star talent to a top-10 class for the Seminoles.

A class of 2024 quarterback from Jones High School (Orlando, Florida), Jackson completed 55.4 percent of his passes for 916 yards his senior season. He had seven passing touchdowns.

Jackson also had 855 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. He checks in at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.

Jackson had a solid offer list that included Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and UCLA among others. Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit and the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the nation.

News of Jackson’s commitment was broken by ON3’s Hayes Fawcett:

BREAKING: Class of 2024 QB Trever Jackson tells me he has Committed to Florida State! The 6’3 190 QB from Winter Garden, FL was previously committed to Ole Miss The Seminoles now have TWO Elite 11 Finalists in their ‘24 Class (Luke Kromenhoek & now Jackson)… pic.twitter.com/L6ket4t5GH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

He is the second quarterback commitment for Florida State in this recruiting class, joining Luke Kromenhoek (a four-star quarterback who is ranked the No. 35 overall recruit in the nation).

The 2024 recruiting class for Florida State came into the day ranked No. 7 in the nation by 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports