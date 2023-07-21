BREAKING: Top Wisconsin 2024 target commits to a familiar Big Ten rival

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
The Wisconsin Badgers just saw another of its top targets in the class of 2024 commit to Penn State.

This time it’s four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews. A Massachusetts native, Andrews is 247Sports’ No. 92 player in the class, No. 14 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from his home state.

Defensive line remains arguably the weakest position in Wisconsin’s class of 2024. Two players are currently committed at the position: three-star Hank Weber and three-star Dillan Johnson.

Andrews joins top Wisconsin in-state recruits RB Corey Smith and OL Donovan Harbour in Penn State’s 2024 group. The class is firmly within the top 10 in the nation with 23 total commitments and a Blue Chip Ratio of 65%.

Wisconsin now turns focus to its remaining targets on the board as its 2024 class gets finalized.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

