“Breaking” – top German insider drops fresh Chelsea transfer update

Chelsea’s pursuit of a striker has dominated their summer so far, but it seems like one option will soon be removed from the race.

We’ve already seen Benjamin Sesko sign a new contract at RB Leipzig and Victor Osimhen’s price tag ruling him out. Next up could be Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart. Chelsea have repeatedly been named as an interested party, but according to the latest update from Florian Plettenberg, that’s no longer the case.

The SportBild writer today gave a major update where he confirmed that the Guinea forward has decided to cash in on his red hot season for Stuttgart by asking to leave this summer. According him to that’s “breaking” news, even though he’s pretty much reported as such for weeks now.

Borussia Dortmund look like favourites to sign him, with Arsenal and AC Milan also reportedly “in the race”, but for the first time today Plettenberg has said Chelsea are “out”.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING | Serhou #Guirassy has decided to leave @VfB !!! Guirassy has informed Stuttgart as also via @BILD_VfB. Dortmund, AC Milan and Arsenal in the race. Chelsea out ❌@_dennisbayer | @SkySportDE 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/5JYVM82aI2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2024

A predictable outcome, knowing Chelsea’s strategy

This was a fairly predictable move, let’s face it. Things seem to be advancing nicely with Marc Guiu, the Barcelona youngster. And knowing what we know about this ownership, it should be no surprise that they’re going for a young kid over a 28 year old.

His £17.5m release clause did seem like it might tempt the Blues, but it hasn’t worked out that way in the end. As they showed with their free transfer signing of soon to be 27 year old Tosin Adarabioyo earlier this summer, they are willing to sign players in their mid or late 20s when the deal is tempting enough – but it seems Guirassy didn’t move the needle enough to make an exception for.

Wherever he goes, we will be very curiously watching to see whether Guirassy can match this season’s achievements somewhere else.