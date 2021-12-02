Breaking: Tommy Rees to remain at Notre Dame

Despite efforts from Brian Kelly to bring Notre Dame offensive coordinator and play caller Tommy Rees with him to LSU, Rees is staying in South Bend.

Since the announcement of Kelly’s departure came there have been rumors and speculation as to if Rees would join him in Baton Rouge. After a few days of thinking and negotiations we have the answer as Tommy Rees will remain at Notre Dame to be the Fighting Irish offensive coordinator.

Source: Tommy Rees is expected to inform Notre Dame his intentions to stay with the Irish as OC. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 2, 2021

This is obviously huge but could indicate something much bigger as we discussed Tuesday.

Stay tuned as there is certainly plenty more to come with Notre Dame football.

