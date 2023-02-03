BREAKING: Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame for Alabama

A day after reports surfaced that Nick Saban was zeroing in on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to fill the OC roll at Alabama, Rees has reportedly accepted the offer.

According to Mike Berardino of Notre Dame Insider:

BREAKING: Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position@AlabamaFTBL, per person with direct knowledge. #NDFootball players have been informed. #NotreDame

Rees leaves Notre Dame after calling plays since the 2019 season’s conclusion in the Camping World Bowl. There were highs and lows during his time at Notre Dame but what he did with a clearly limited quarterback in 2022 along with a lack of talent and depth at wide receiver is hard to argue against.

The question now turns to where does Notre Dame go in hiring his replacement and how will it impact the significant improvement Rees has recruited to Notre Dame’s quarterback room?

Much more on this story in the hours and days to come.

