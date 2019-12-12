BREAKING: Todd Reirden thinks Tom Wilson may no longer be a '10' after high stick to face
Women all over the D.C area have just one question: Is Tom Wilson's face ok?!
Wilson took a high stick to the face late in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Bruins and left the ice a bloody mess.
— Washington ☃️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2019
"He did get a high stick in the face, I don't know how they didn't call it, he fought a mountain of a man in Chara, so he was all-in last night, paying the price in different areas," head coach Todd Reirden said on The Sports Junkies Thursday.
NOT THE FACE. (Photos: @nhlonnbcsports)
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on Dec 11, 2019 at 6:24pm PST
Poor Wilson.
"As I joked with him when he had his mustache, I said for about the end of November, I'm like, ‘Yeah, it's tough to be down to a 9.5 now, huh? Instead of a 10?'" Reirden said.
I must ache you a questionhttps://t.co/xT2r389EjA pic.twitter.com/GvIg9DgBLE
— Washington ☃️ Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2019
(We beg to differ, Reirden)
But have no fear, Caps fans. Reirden thinks Wilson will be back to a perfect-10 in no time.
"This morning, he's probably kicking around, between a 9 and a 9.5, but I'm confident he'll be back to his normal 10-self in the next day or so here," Reirden said.
MORE CAPITALS NEWS:
Winning Wednesday: Caps beat Bruins 3-2
Rask-y Business: Eller explains Tuukka Rask's freakout
Patience: Don't worry about the third line yet
BREAKING: Todd Reirden thinks Tom Wilson may no longer be a '10' after high stick to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington