BREAKING: Thunder Trade Josh Giddey to Bulls for Alex Caruso

BREAKING: Per ESPN, the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls. In return, OKC receives guard Alex Caruso.

The 30 year old Caruso is regarded as one of the top defensive guards in the NBA earning two All-NBA Defensive team honors. He averaged 11 points, four rebounds, three assists on 47 percent shooting last season.

Caruso began his career in OKC after going undrafted out of Texas A&M signing with OKC Blue.

OKC moves on from Josh Giddey who spent three seasons in OKC and was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Giddey saw his minutes dwindle in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey averaged 12 points, five assists and six rebounds per game last season.

