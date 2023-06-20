BREAKING: Three-star class of 2024 cornerback commits to Wisconsin

Jay Harper, a three-star class of 2024 cornerback from Valley, Alabama, committed to Wisconsin on Monday. The 6-foot, 165-pound athlete will join Luke Fickell’s football team in Madison following the conclusion of his senior year at Valley High School in 2024.

Harper selected the Badgers over 12 other Division 1 offers and an offer from HBCU Tuskegee University. The cornerback decided to join head coach Luke Fickell and his defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s system in Madison, which churned out NFL talents Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant at cornerback in their time at Cincinnati.

With his commitment, Harper became the fourth secondary player to pick Wisconsin for the class of 2024, joining three-star safeties Kahmir Prescott (Philadelphia, PA) and Raphael Dunn (Lawrenceville, NJ) as well as three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward (Winter Park, FL).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire